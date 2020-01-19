Learning the hard way: Heartbreak fuels Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV

If you don't live in Kansas City or root for the Chiefs, you can't understand what this opportunity means to this franchise. The Chiefs' last world title came in Super Bowl IV and there are literally generations of fans who've been waiting for the day when they could watch their team return to football's grandest stage. Hunt even joked that his own mother, Norma, was starting to become impatient about the Chiefs' drought. After she watched her 50th Super Bowl a few years back -- she's been to every single one -- she told him it would be nice if her own franchise could make it back to the big game while she was still healthy enough to appreciate the moment.