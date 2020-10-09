NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Learn more about the Trevor Project and National Coming Out Day

Published: Oct 09, 2020 at 06:22 PM

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning) young people.

We know coming out isn't always easy. After thinking it through, you may decide not to come out. You are valid and deserve support no matter who you do or do not share your identities with. Remember, there isn't one right way to come out, and it's YOUR choice, if you want to learn more about coming out you can read our resources here.

If you are an LGBTQ youth and want to speak to a free and confidential counselor anonymously, you can reach out to us 24/7 on your choice of phone, chat, or text here, and if you have any questions or want to learn more about

You can learn more about volunteering for the organization here.

