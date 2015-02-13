Leah Still lights up Fashion Week

Published: Feb 13, 2015 at 05:55 AM

Leah Still captured our hearts this season when she took the NFL by storm, inspiring countless people with her courage in her ongoing fight against pediatric cancer. Now, the daughter of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still is taking New York Fashion Week by storm.

Watch as Leah walks the runway to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," showing off her modeling skills in style. Derek Zoolander could learn a thing or two from her.

LeahStrong.

It was an eventful Friday for Leah, too, as she got to meet Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in New York.

  • Colin J. Liotta is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. He's also a lover of comic books and abides by Dr. Egon Spengler's warning not to cross the streams. You can follow him on Twitter @TheSportsHero.*
