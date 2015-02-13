Leah Still lights up Fashion Week

Leah Still captured our hearts this season when she took the NFL by storm, inspiring countless people with her courage in her ongoing fight against pediatric cancer. Now, the daughter of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still is taking New York Fashion Week by storm.
Watch as Leah walks the runway to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," showing off her modeling skills in style. Derek Zoolander could learn a thing or two from her.
LeahStrong.
It was an eventful Friday for Leah, too, as she got to meet Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in New York.
