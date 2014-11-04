Around the NFL

Leah Still expected to be part of Bengals' ceremony

Published: Nov 04, 2014 at 01:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the players change ends during the first and second quarter of Thursday night's Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Brownstussle on NFL Network, some important people will step into the spotlight.

During the quarter break, a brief ceremony will take place when the Bengals donate a $1.25 million check to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to help fight pediatric cancer. The money was raised through sales of Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still's No. 75 jersey.

Still's 4-year-old daughter, Leah, who is battling cancer, has been the impetus behind the effort, with numerous NFL teams being among those buying the jerseys.

Still told The Cincinnati Enquirer that Leah, who has been recovering from multiple surgeries in Philadelphia, is expected to be part of Thursday's ceremony.

"I'll be able to touch her, I'll be able to hug her, which is totally different from being able to FaceTime her," Devon Still said of his daughter. "I can't wait until she shows up here Wednesday and can go to her first game here. The crowd will go crazy. They've been supporting her this whole time with her being all the way in Philadelphia, and I know her being in Cincinnati, them having a chance to see her, is going to get the crowd kind of hyped up."

The 4-year-old had a cancerous tumor removed Sept. 25 and still must undergo radiation treatment. The defensive tackle expects to be pumped up about playing in front of his daughter.

"It's going to be added motivation just knowing my daughter is watching me," said Still. "I want her to be able to hear how the crowd cheers that loud whenever I make a tackle, so I'm going to go out there and do whatever I can to put a smile on her face. It's a fast week and I don't want to get caught up in too much emotion with my daughter, (but) it will probably be the most special game I'm ever going to play because I know my daughter is going to be here to watch me play.

"All the money that's been raised for the cancer research is because of her strength and because she's fighting this disease. So it's definitely going to be an emotional game for me."

Some bean-counters might disagree, but I think this is one time NFL Network should eschew going to commercial and air the ceremony in its entirety live. Leah and the rest of the young people battling cancer deserve as much.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 9. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not ruled out for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Tuesday would not rule out star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) for Saturday's pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of the 2023 season.
news

Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos spoke for the first time since the club fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week, noting there will be "no limitations" on the hiring searches.
news

Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love helped Seattle seal a comeback win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully," Love said.
news

Jalen Hurts calls out Eagles for not being 'committed enough' after loss to Seahawks

After a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback says the team needs to be more "committed" in order to halt their three-game losing streak.
news

Falcons to start QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder benched for second time in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning. 
news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock on game-winning drive over Eagles: 'Amazing won't do it justice'

Having never held a lead and trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-13, with 1:52 remaining, Seahawks QB Drew Lock ran a flawless two-minute drive, throwing on every snap of a 10-play march that went 92 yards for the game-winning score.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

Seahawks QB Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to go as the Seahawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16, potentially more time

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a separated shoulder and potentially more time thereafter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for Monday Night Football:  Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
news

QB Drew Lock starting for Seahawks vs. Eagles despite Geno Smith (groin) being active

Geno Smith is active on Monday night, but Drew Lock will get the start for the Seattle Seahawks.