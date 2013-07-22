League, union make progress on testing players for HGH

Published: Jul 22, 2013 at 02:21 AM

The NFL and NFL Players Association have made progress toward implementing testing for human growth hormone, according to sources on both sides of the negotiations.

The hope is to have testing in place for the 2013 season. The sides, who have agreed to conduct a population study, will have another negotiating session this week.

League spokesman Greg Aiello said Monday, "We are in active discussions with the NFLPA regarding the implementation of HGH testing for NFL players. Those discussions are focused on a full resolution of any remaining issues, including the role of a population study."

I obtained an email from the union to players stating that the sides jointly have hired a doctor to conduct a study on players to determine the threshold for a positive HGH test. The email said the blood samples will be used solely for the study.

A separate Monday memo sent from the NFLPA to players stated: "In preparation for training camp, you should be prepared to provide a sample of blood for your routine and required training camp physical."

At this point, one source characterized the sides as "much further along" in working out details than they have been at any point since the sides agreed to work toward HGH testing in 2011, when the collective bargaining agreement was signed.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce recently underwent an elbow procedure to address frequent discomfort in the joint, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 9

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a right foot sprain during practice Monday. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE