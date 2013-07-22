League, union make progress on testing players for HGH

The NFL and NFL Players Association have made progress toward implementing testing for human growth hormone, according to sources on both sides of the negotiations.
The hope is to have testing in place for the 2013 season. The sides, who have agreed to conduct a population study, will have another negotiating session this week.
League spokesman Greg Aiello said Monday, "We are in active discussions with the NFLPA regarding the implementation of HGH testing for NFL players. Those discussions are focused on a full resolution of any remaining issues, including the role of a population study."
I obtained an email from the union to players stating that the sides jointly have hired a doctor to conduct a study on players to determine the threshold for a positive HGH test. The email said the blood samples will be used solely for the study.
A separate Monday memo sent from the NFLPA to players stated: "In preparation for training camp, you should be prepared to provide a sample of blood for your routine and required training camp physical."
At this point, one source characterized the sides as "much further along" in working out details than they have been at any point since the sides agreed to work toward HGH testing in 2011, when the collective bargaining agreement was signed.