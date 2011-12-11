League to discuss possible suspension of Steelers LB Harrison

The NFL's disciplinary review of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy will include discussion of a possible suspension, a league source said Sunday.
Harrison is a repeat offender and has been levied big fines in the past. The official review of this incident with McCoy, which came during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's Steelers victory, will not begin until Monday, but a suspension will be on the table when it begins, according to the source.
"Our staff is going to be looking at that play, along with every other play that happens this weekend, and they'll make their decisions," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday at a fan forum in Detroit, according to The Associated Press.
The best-case scenario for Harrison could be a fine in the range of $100,000.
