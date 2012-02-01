League selects seven-man officiating crew for Super Bowl

Referee John Parry will lead the seven-man crew of game officials selected to work Super Bowl XLVI this Sunday between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The other members of the Super Bowl XLVI officiating crew are Carl Paganelli (umpire), Tom Stabile (head linesman), Gary Arthur (line judge), Gary Cavaletto (field judge), Laird Hayes (side judge) and Tony Steratore (back judge). The Super Bowl XLVI officiating crew collectively has 94 years of NFL officiating experience and 69 combined playoff game assignments.
Parry, in his 12th season as an NFL game official, served as the side judge in Super Bowl XLI. Promoted to referee in 2007, he has officiated nine playoff games -- one Super Bowl, one conference championship, six divisional playoffs and one wild-card game.
Under the NFL officiating program's evaluation system, the highest-rated eligible officials at each position earn the right to work the Super Bowl. Super Bowl officials must have at least five years of NFL experience and previous playoff assignments.