League reviewing concussion that staggered Chargers' Dielman

Published: Oct 28, 2011 at 03:57 PM

SAN DIEGO -- The NFL is looking into the events surrounding a concussion suffered by San Diego Chargers offensive lineman Kris Dielman.

NFL vice president Bryan McCarthy said the league is reviewing the injury with the team, medical staff and NFL Players Association. McCarthy said in an email Friday that the review is ongoing and it is customary with all injuries.

The NFLPA declined comment until it receives more information. There's an inquiry into Dielman's concussion because of some unusual circumstances surrounding the injury.

He was concussed with about 12 minutes left in last Sunday's game against the New York Jets, after which he struggled to maintain balance. He finished the game despite the head injury and was not assessed until after the loss to New York. The Chargers announced the injury shortly before the team boarded a plane for San Diego.

Dielman suffered a grand mal seizure near the end of the team's charter flight, although he was cleared of all long-term complications surrounding the concussion and seizure. He has not taken the NFL's official concussion test and has not been cleared to play.

The Chargers came under scrutiny for how they handled Dielman's injury, but coach Norv Turner believes the team dealt with the situation as best it could.

"Everything was handled extremely well," Turner said. "All the proper precautions were taken. Kris was evaluated when we landed and all the tests were excellent. We're fortunate, he's fortunate and we're moving on."

Dielman never came out of the game despite intermittent signs of struggle, although he performed well as a blocker. The Chargers said they never saw a reason to evaluate their Pro Bowl left guard.

"Guys get bounced around pretty good. It's tough to see everybody from the sideline, or even from upstairs or a TV screen what a guy's condition is," Turner said. "Our guys understand that if they aren't able to go, they need to get out. I think it was handled the way we'd try to understand any injury situation."

Dielman will miss at least two games while he recovers. Reserve guard Tyronne Green will start in his place.

