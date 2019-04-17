League reveals slate for NFL100 Game of the Week

Buffalo and Tennessee captivated audiences with the Music City Miracle in the 1999 playoffs. With 16 seconds remaining in the game and the Titans facing a 16-15 deficit, fullback Lorenzo Neal fielded a short kickoff, made a move to his right, and then handed the ball off to tight end Frank Wychek. The tight end took a few steps to his right before stopping, and then turned his body to the left and threw a lateral across the field to an uncovered wide receiver Kevin Dyson, who raced 75 yards down the left sideline untouched for the game-winning touchdown.