League reveals slate for NFL100 Game of the Week

Published: Apr 17, 2019 at 12:58 PM
The NFL celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2019.

To commemorate the notable benchmark, the NFL has 17 matchups with historical significance in mind.

Week 1 (Sept. 5): Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, Thursday Night Football on NBC

The 2019 regular season kickoff features the NFL's oldest rivalry, which began in 1921. The Packers hold the all-time edge in the series with a 96-94-6 record.

Week 2 (Sept. 16): Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, Monday Night Football, ESPN

A throwback to the first-ever game to air on MNF, which saw the Browns defeat the Jets 31-21 on Sept. 21, 1970.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, FOX

The two teams met in Super Bowl VI, which was played at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. The Cowboys emerged with a 24-3 win over the Dolphins.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, CBS

The two teams squared off in the 1981 AFC Divisional Round and produced one of the most thrilling games in league history. Led by current CBS Sports analyst Dan Fouts, the Chargers pulled off a 41-38 win in overtime. Fouts completed 33 of 53 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in the win.

Week 5 (Oct. 6): Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, CBS

Buffalo and Tennessee captivated audiences with the Music City Miracle in the 1999 playoffs. With 16 seconds remaining in the game and the Titans facing a 16-15 deficit, fullback Lorenzo Neal fielded a short kickoff, made a move to his right, and then handed the ball off to tight end Frank Wychek. The tight end took a few steps to his right before stopping, and then turned his body to the left and threw a lateral across the field to an uncovered wide receiver Kevin Dyson, who raced 75 yards down the left sideline untouched for the game-winning touchdown.

Week 6 (Oct. 10): New York Giants at New England Patriots, Thursday Night Football, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

These two teams squared in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, with Eli Manning and the Giants winning both games over Tom Brady and Co. The first of the two wins prevented the Patriots from becoming second undefeated team in NFL history.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers, CBS

Two of the league's storied franchises met in Super Bowl II, which saw the Packers win a second straight championship by soundly defeating the Raiders, 33-14.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday Night Football, NBC

The Packers' first-ever Super Bowl championship came against the Chiefs in Super Bowl I. As for the present, this game also features a thrilling matchup between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Week 9 (Nov. 3): Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, FOX

The two clubs met in Super Bowl IV, with the Chiefs securing their first and only Super Bowl win behind Hank Stram's famous "65 Toss Power Trap" play.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, FOX

The two teams are bitter rivals, but the Saints' win on Sept. 25, 2006, brought out a lot of emotions with the reopening of the Superdome following the city-wide devastation from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Week 11 (Nov. 17): New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, CBS

The two teams met in Super Bowls XXXIX and LII, with a split in the matchups. The last meeting produced the "Philly Special" and an Eagles' win behind backup QB Nick Foles.

Week 12 (Nov. 24): Oakland Raiders at New York Jets, CBS

Perhaps a sign of the times, but what happened on Nov. 17, 1968, when the game was cut off on the East Coast to show the film "Heidi" isn't likely to ever happen again.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens, FOX

These two teams met in Super Bowl XLVII, and the matchup at the Superdome featured brother versus brother (Jim and John Harbaugh) on opposing sidelines along with an infamous power blackout.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, CBS

The annual Battle of Ohio, which has the Bengals holding a 50-41 edge in the all-time series.

Week 15 (Dec. 16): Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, Monday Night Football, ESPN

These two teams met in Super Bowl XLIV. From the head coach Sean Payton successfully calling an onside kick to open the second half to cornerback Tracy Porter's game-clinching 74-yard pick-six, this game produced memorable moments as the Saints marched on to secure their first championship.

Week 16 (Dec. 21 or 22): Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, airing TBD

The Raiders and Chargers produced the "Holy Roller" game in 1978 and the result forever changed the NFL's rule on an offense's ability to advance recovered fumbles. In the contest, Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler avoided a sack by throwing the football forward towards the goal line. Running back Pete Banasnak touched the ball, then used both hands to shove the football forward. Tight end Dave Casper then recovered the football in the end zone to give the Raiders a 21-20 win.

Week 17: TBD

