League reminds teams about proper conduct toward media

The NFL also reacted Tuesday when Clinton Portis, the outspoken running back for the Washington Redskins, said in his weekly appearance on a radio: "I think you put women reporters in the locker room in position to see guys walking around naked, and you sit in the locker room with 53 guys, and all of the sudden you see a nice woman in the locker room. I think men are going to tend to turn and look and want to say something to that woman."