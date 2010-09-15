League reminds teams about proper conduct toward media

NEW YORK -- The NFL sent a memo Tuesday reminding all 32 teams of its equal access and conduct policy toward the media following a TV Azteca reporter's comments that she was uncomfortable in the New York Jets' locker room last weekend.
"Women are a common part of the sports media," said the memo, which had the policy attached. "By law, women must be granted the same rights to perform their jobs as men. Please remember that women reporters are professionals and should be treated as such."
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello also sent an email to the Association of Women in Sports Media restating league policy.
Reporter Ines Sainz, who works for the Mexican television network, said she was uncomfortable Saturday in the Jets' locker room, where a few players made catcalls as she waited with two male co-workers to interview quarterback Mark Sanchez, who is of Mexican descent. An assistant coach also seemed to deliberately throw footballs to players near where Sainz was standing on the sideline during practice.
The NFL also reacted Tuesday when Clinton Portis, the outspoken running back for the Washington Redskins, said in his weekly appearance on a radio: "I think you put women reporters in the locker room in position to see guys walking around naked, and you sit in the locker room with 53 guys, and all of the sudden you see a nice woman in the locker room. I think men are going to tend to turn and look and want to say something to that woman."
Aiello said the comments were "clearly inappropriate, offensive, and have no place in the NFL."
Then the Redskins issued a statement by Portis, who said he was "wrong to make the comments" and that he respects the job reporters do.
The Redskins said they "will take the necessary steps" to remind players about acting in a professional manner.
"I didn't address it with the team, but I did talk to Clinton," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Wednesday. "I think everybody read Clinton's apology, and my conversation with him is private, but I think he said what he needed to say."
League policy further states that women reporters are "assigned to cover NFL teams for the same reasons as their male counterparts -- because they are professional reporters with an interest in sports. When female reporters are in your locker room, they are there in a professional capacity."
AWSM said it was in contact with the NFL about Portis' remarks and appreciated the league's swift response.
