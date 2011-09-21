League memo discourages clubs from feigning injuries

In a memo sent to all 32 teams Wednesday morning, the NFL stated: "Should the league office determine that there is reasonable cause, all those suspected in being involved in faking injuries will be summoned promptly to this office in New York to discuss the matter. Those found to be violators will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action for conduct detrimental to the game. Discipline could include fines of coaches, players and clubs, suspensions or forfeiture of draft choices."