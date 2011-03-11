League locks out players after union decertifies

A chronology of developments in NFL labor negotiations before Friday's union decertification:

2008

» NFL opts out of its collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, saying its costs are too high and it needs givebacks from the players. 2010 season will have no salary cap.

» Union leader Gene Upshaw dies in August.

2009

» After six months without an executive director, the players elect Washington attorney DeMaurice Smith.

2011

» On Jan. 18, union files collusion claim against owners regarding lack of movement of restricted free agents.

» On Feb. 5, the two sides meet for short negotiations one day before Super Bowl in Dallas.

» On Feb. 14, NFL files charge against union with National Labor Relations Board for not bargaining in good faith because of its plans to decertify.

» On Feb. 18, federal mediator George Cohen begins working with the two sides in Washington. Sessions follow for 16 days between then and Friday.

» On March 1, U.S. District Judge David Doty rules the NFL's contracts with the TV networks to collect $4 billion even if no games are played in 2011 is "lockout insurance."

» On March 3, with the CBA due to expire at midnight, the two sides agree to extend the pact for another 24 hours.

» On March 4, the two sides agree to extend the CBA for another week.

» On Friday, after rejecting the NFL owners' proposal, the NFLPA decertifies, giving up its right to represent the players. The NFL imposes a lockout of players, starting at midnight ET, after the CBA officially expired.