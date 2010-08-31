League gives Bucs CB Talib one-game ban for 2009 arrest

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib received a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, the league announced Tuesday.
Talib also will be fined one additional pay check after missing the Bucs' Sept. 12 season opener against the Cleveland Browns. His suspension will begin on Saturday, Sept. 4, and he is eligible to participate in Tampa Bay's remaining preseason practices and final preseason game.
"Since last fall, Aqib has done all that's been asked of him and more, on and especially off the field," Bucs general manager Mark Dominik said in a statement released by the team. "We look forward to his return to the field in Week 2."
Talib, 24, was arrested in August of 2009 on charges of simple battery and resisting arrest after he was accused of punching a cab driver in St. Petersburgh, Fla. He later reached a pre-trial intervention agreement on the simple battery charge.
The third-year cornerback is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which he started 15 games and recorded five interceptions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.