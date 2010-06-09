League funding NFL-Tillman Scholarship in honor of late Cardinal

Published: Jun 09, 2010 at 09:13 AM

WASHINGTON -- The NFL is supporting a scholarship in honor of the late Pat Tillman.

The league announced Tuesday that it will fund one of the scholarships in the Pat Tillman Foundation's military scholars program.

There are currently 52 Tillman Military Scholars. The scholarships are available to veteran and active service members who want to start, finish or continue their education. Dependents and survivors of service members also are eligible.

The scholarship funded by the league will be called the NFL-Tillman Scholarship. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tillman always will be a member of the NFL family.

Tillman gave up his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the Army in 2002. He was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.

