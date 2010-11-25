League fines Titans LB Witherspoon $40K for hit on McNabb

Published: Nov 25, 2010 at 07:22 AM

Titans linebacker Will Witherspoon said Thursday that the NFL fined him $40,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington Redskins quarterback Donovan McNabb, the Tennessean reported.

The hit came during overtime of the Titans' 19-16 overtime loss and resulted in a costly 15-yard penalty.

"I'll admit, when you look at it on tape, the crown of my helmet hit (the) bottom of his chin," Witherspoon said, according to the newspaper. "But not $40,000 worth. I was like, are you kidding me?

"Not when guys are body-slamming quarterbacks to the ground and getting $25,000. Last weekend (Oakland's) Richard Seymour slammed (Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben) Roethlisberger to the ground, and he got $25,000. Vince (Young) gets slammed to the ground earlier this year by Pittsburgh, and that was $5,000. And mine is $40,000? That is what is disturbing. I can understand the fine, but there is no understanding to me the amount."

The fine mirrors what Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Asante Samuelalso received this week for hitting New York Giants wide receiver Derek Hagan in the head and neck area.

The Tennessean pointed out that Titans players have been fined a total of at least $159,500 this season. Defensive coordinator Chuck Cecil also was fined $40,000 for making an obscene gesture at an official in Week 4, raising the total to $199,500.

