League fines Texans safety Wilson $5K for hit on Colts' Clark

Published: Nov 13, 2009 at 06:33 PM

HOUSTON -- The NFL said Friday that it had fined Texans safety Eugene Wilson $5,000 for hitting defenseless Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark during last weekend's game.

Wilson was penalized for unnecessary roughness for the hit, which came during the second quarter with the Colts leading 13-0. Indianapolis won the game 20-17.

Clark caught six passes in the first eight minutes of the game and wound up with 119 yards on 14 receptions, one catch shy of tying Kellen Winslow and Jason Witten for the NFL single-game record for tight ends.

Wilson's infraction was part of the Texans' season-high 103 yards in penalties.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

