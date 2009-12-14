League fines Steelers safety $10K for late hit vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 14, 2009 at 08:15 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers safety Ryan Mundy is appealing a $10,000 NFL-imposed fine for a late hit on wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins that led to the Oakland Raiders' winning touchdown Dec. 6.

Mundy drew an 11-yard unnecessary-roughness penalty for slamming into Higgins on an incomplete pass during the Raiders' final drive. The penalty gave Oakland a first down at the Pittsburgh 11 with 21 seconds remaining. One play later, Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski threw a touchdown pass to Louis Murphy for a 27-24 victory.

Mundy contends it wasn't a helmet-to-helmet hit, as the NFL states in the letter notifying him of the fine.

Three plays before the penalty, Steelers cornerback William Gay sustained a concussion when accidentally struck by Mundy as the two were covering a 19-yard pass to Murphy.

