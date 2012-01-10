League, ex-players want concussion suits heard in Pa.

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 07:16 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- The National Football League hopes to consolidate in Philadelphia a string of lawsuits filed across the country by former players who say they've suffered concussion-related brain injuries.

Seven former players filed the first such lawsuit last summer in Philadelphia, where a similar lawsuit filed Monday seeks more than $5 million for more than 100 ex-players. Other lawsuits are pending or expected in California, Florida, New York and elsewhere, said lawyer Sol Weiss, who's involved in the first lawsuit.

A hearing is set for Jan. 26 in Miami for the parties to ask a federal judicial panel to consolidate the cases before a U.S. District Court judge in Philadelphia. The NFL requested the move to avoid trying related litigation in several districts, according to its motion.

The lawsuit filed Monday seeks damages for traumatic brain injuries and neurodegenerative disorders on behalf of 106 former players, including former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Brent Boyd and three Hall of Famers: Detroit Lions cornerback Lem Barney, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Joe DeLamielleure and Vikings defensive back Paul Krause.

The league pledges to vigorously fight accusations it failed to protect players, a spokesman said.

"The NFL has long made player safety a priority and continues to take steps to protect players and to advance the science and medical understanding of the management and treatment of concussions," spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday. "The NFL has never misled players with respect to the risks associated with playing football. Any suggestion to the contrary has no merit."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

My Crucial Catch: How the NFL's cancer awareness campaign helped save my life

On the three-year anniversary of her own Crucial Catch, NFL chief information officer Michelle McKenna shares the story of how the league's cancer awareness campaign helped save her life.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford on facing winless former Lions team: 'Just like every other game'

It's reunion week in L.A. and Matthew Stafford, the current leader of the 5-1 Rams, is gearing up to face his former team in the Lions. And the veteran QB is not letting any pesky emotions to get in his way.
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ties NFL record with seven INTs in six games

Dallas' defense has looked much better than it did a season ago through the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign. Trevon Diggs, who's on a record-setting pace when it comes to interceptions, has been a primary reason for the resurgence.
news

Lane Johnson rejoins Eagles following three-game absence due to personal matter

Eagles RT Lane Johnson is rejoining his teammates after missing the past three games due to a personal matter. The veteran right tackle announced his plan to return on Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW