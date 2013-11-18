League announces NFL PLAY 60 school contest winners

NFL PLAY 60 has selected 34 schools from across the country as Super School Contest winners, it was announced today. Each winning school will receive a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming or equipment and a visit from an NFL player. Visits begin today. A list of the winning schools is included below.
Each Super School visit will feature an NFL player from the school's local team who will participate in a health and wellness assembly, present a $10,000 grant check from the NFL and lead students in an NFL PLAY 60 Ultimate Fitness class. Representatives of NFL Network affiliates including Bright House, Comcast, COX, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOs will attend and help emphasize the importance of staying active.
Alfred Morris (Redskins), Justin Tuck (Giants) and Jason Witten (Cowboys) will be among this year's NFL player attendees.
The NFL PLAY 60 Super School program inspires students to make healthy choices. Schools entered the NFL PLAY 60 Super School Contest by sharing their commitment to youth health and wellness and eating right at www.NFLRUSH.com. A school in each of the NFL's 32 team communities plus two at-large schools were selected as winners.
Here are contest entries from some of the winning schools:
- Students from Glebe Elementary School in Arlington, Va., showed its school spirit by participating in Football Fridays and hosting The Glebe Combine.
- Hillsdale Middle School in El Cajon, Calif., incorporated football into math concepts, such as losing and gaining yards into negative and positive numbers.
- Pershing Middle School in Houston, Texas, hosted a Go Texans Day, and its spelling bee incorporated football terminology, mascots and team cities.
- Students from Richard E. Byrd Elementary School in Burbank, Ill., graphed how many points its favorite teams scored and created posters for students' favorite players in art.
The PLAY 60 Super School Contest is part of the NFL PLAY 60 initiative, which challenges young people across the country to be active for 60 minutes a day. Since PLAY 60's inception in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $250 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants and media time for public service announcements. The NFL and its teams have built more than 175 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and organized nationwide PLAY 60 youth events.
For more information on the NFL PLAY 60 Super School Contest or the NFL PLAY 60 initiative, visit www.nflrush.com/play60 or follow NFL PLAY 60 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NFLPLAY60, Twitter at @NFLPLAY60 or Instagram at @NFLPLAY60.
NFL PLAY 60 SUPER SCHOOL VISIT WINNERS
At-Large Winner: South Rayne Elementary (Rayne, La.), TBD
At-Large Winner: Westview Middle School (Austin, Texas), TBD
*Dates are subject to change.
-- NFL Communications