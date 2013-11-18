League announces NFL PLAY 60 school contest winners

Published: Nov 18, 2013 at 09:57 AM

NFL PLAY 60 has selected 34 schools from across the country as Super School Contest winners, it was announced today. Each winning school will receive a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming or equipment and a visit from an NFL player. Visits begin today. A list of the winning schools is included below.

Each Super School visit will feature an NFL player from the school's local team who will participate in a health and wellness assembly, present a $10,000 grant check from the NFL and lead students in an NFL PLAY 60 Ultimate Fitness class. Representatives of NFL Network affiliates including Bright House, Comcast, COX, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOs will attend and help emphasize the importance of staying active.

Alfred Morris (Redskins), Justin Tuck (Giants) and Jason Witten (Cowboys) will be among this year's NFL player attendees.

The NFL PLAY 60 Super School program inspires students to make healthy choices. Schools entered the NFL PLAY 60 Super School Contest by sharing their commitment to youth health and wellness and eating right at www.NFLRUSH.com. A school in each of the NFL's 32 team communities plus two at-large schools were selected as winners.

Here are contest entries from some of the winning schools:

  • Brownsburg West Middle School in Brownsburg, Ind., hosted a Back to Football celebration where students shared their favorite ways they PLAY 60 and planed a healthy tailgate.
  • Students from Glebe Elementary School in Arlington, Va., showed its school spirit by participating in Football Fridays and hosting The Glebe Combine.
  • Hillsdale Middle School in El Cajon, Calif., incorporated football into math concepts, such as losing and gaining yards into negative and positive numbers.
  • Pershing Middle School in Houston, Texas, hosted a Go Texans Day, and its spelling bee incorporated football terminology, mascots and team cities.
  • Students from Richard E. Byrd Elementary School in Burbank, Ill., graphed how many points its favorite teams scored and created posters for students' favorite players in art.

The PLAY 60 Super School Contest is part of the NFL PLAY 60 initiative, which challenges young people across the country to be active for 60 minutes a day. Since PLAY 60's inception in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $250 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants and media time for public service announcements. The NFL and its teams have built more than 175 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and organized nationwide PLAY 60 youth events.

For more information on the NFL PLAY 60 Super School Contest or the NFL PLAY 60 initiative, visit www.nflrush.com/play60 or follow NFL PLAY 60 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NFLPLAY60, Twitter at @NFLPLAY60 or Instagram at @NFLPLAY60.

NFL PLAY 60 SUPER SCHOOL VISIT WINNERS

Arizona Cardinals: Palm Valley Elementary (Litchfield Park, Ariz.). Dec. 10

Atlanta Falcons: Shiloh Point Elementary (Cumming, Ga.), Dec. 3

Baltimore Ravens: Federal Hill Preparatory School (Baltimore, Md.), Dec. 3

Buffalo Bills: Community Charter School, (Buffalo, N.Y.), Nov. 12

Carolina Panthers: Springfield Elementary School, (Fort Mill, S.C.), Dec. 10

Chicago Bears: Richard Byrd (Burbank, Ill.), Nov. 19

Cincinnati Bengals: Heritage Elementary (Liberty Township, Ohio), Dec. 3

Cleveland Browns: Falls-Lenox Primary School (Olmsted Falls, Ohio), Dec. 3

Dallas Cowboys: Rasor Elementary (Plano, Texas), Dec. 3

Denver Broncos, Montclair School of Academics and Enrichment (Denver, Colo.), TBD

Detroit Lions, Performance Academy (Detroit, Mich.), TBD

Green Bay Packers: Christa McAuliffe Elementary (Green Bay, Wis.), Dec. 13

Houston Texans: Pershing Middle School (Houston, Texas), Nov. 19

Indianapolis Colts: Brownsburg West Middle School (Brownsburg, Ind.), Nov. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars: KIPP Impact Middle School (Jacksonville, Fla.), Dec. 3

Kansas City Chiefs: Lincoln College Preparatory Academy (Kansas City, Mo.), Dec. 3

Miami Dolphins: North Beach Elementary (Miami Beach, Fla.), TBD

Minnesota Vikings: Lighthouse (Spring Lake Park, Minn.), Dec. 10

New England Patriots: Elm Street School (Wapole, Mass.), Dec. 3

New Orleans Saints: Green Park Elementary (Metairie, La.), Dec. 3

New York Giants: Plainfield (Plainfield, N.J.), Nov. 19

New York Jets: PS9 Teunis G. Bergen (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Dec. 10

Oakland Raiders: Millsmont Academy (Oakland, Calif.), Dec. 10

Philadelphia Eagles: Anna Lane Lingelbach Elementary (Philadelphia, Pa.), Dec. 9

Pittsburgh Steelers: Allegheny Traditional Academy Middle School (Pittsburgh, Pa.), Dec. 3

San Diego Chargers: Hillsdale Middle School (El Cajon, Calif.), Nov. 19

San Francisco 49ers: Renaissance Academy (San Jose, Calif.), Dec. 9

Seattle Seahawks: Black Diamond Elementary (Black Diamond, Wash.), Dec. 10

St. Louis Rams: Carr Lane Middle School (St. Louis, Mo.), Dec. 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fairmount Park Elementary School (St. Petersburg, Fla.), Nov. 19

Tennessee Titans: Lipscomb Elementary School (Brentwood, Tenn.), Dec. 3

Washington Redskins: Glebe Elementary School (Arlington, Va.), Nov. 19

At-Large Winner: South Rayne Elementary (Rayne, La.), TBD

At-Large Winner: Westview Middle School (Austin, Texas), TBD

*Dates are subject to change.

-- NFL Communications

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 24-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE