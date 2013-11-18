League announces NFL PLAY 60 school contest winners

The PLAY 60 Super School Contest is part of the NFL PLAY 60 initiative, which challenges young people across the country to be active for 60 minutes a day. Since PLAY 60's inception in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $250 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants and media time for public service announcements. The NFL and its teams have built more than 175 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and organized nationwide PLAY 60 youth events.