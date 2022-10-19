League announces enhancements, updates to diversity, equity, inclusion efforts

ENHANCEMENTS AND UPDATES

Hiring Process Changes

Inclusive Training: Key decisionmakers in a head coach or general manager search, including owners, required to participate in inclusive hiring training prior to HC or GM search. Third-Party Expert: Recommend clubs' decisionmakers work with a third-party coach or consultant with expertise in inclusive hiring practices when conducting a HC or GM search to assist with the hiring process.

Hiring Best Practices Guidebook

The league office is launching a comprehensive hiring best practices guidebook for club owners and executives. The guide consists of videos and a written framework, including a checklist which details best practices for how to conduct a search to foster more equity and inclusivity.

Diverse Offensive Assistants

In March 2022, the membership unanimously adopted a resolution requiring all 32 clubs to employ a diverse Offensive assistant (women and/or person of color) to further strengthen the pipeline of diverse coaches on the offensive side of the ball. At this time, all 32 clubs have employed a diverse offensive assistant.

2022 KEY DIVERSITY INITIATIVES

Diversity Advisory Committee

The DAC was formed in March of 2022 to review the league's overall diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and procedures, which is an ongoing process.

Over the last several months, the committee has conducted a comprehensive examination of diversity data, reviewed key policies and procedures and met with the commissioner and DEI Committee. The DAC is now engaging directly with league staff, club owners, front office executives and coaches to discuss recent DEI efforts, the hiring process, and other DEI related matters. All interviews with the DAC are confidential.

The DAC will be updating ownership over the next few months and at the December League meeting.

Data Collection

Club and League Diversity Data

We have collected and analyzed diversity demographic data at the league office and all 32 Clubs for the third consecutive season, including race, ethnicity, gender, and generational diversity. We retained a third party to aggregate and analyze the data and provide customized diversity reports to each club and each major business unit at the league office.

Club and League Office Reports