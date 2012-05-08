Leaf pleads guilty to stealing painkillers

Published: May 08, 2012 at 11:22 AM

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has pleaded guilty to charges that he broke into a house and possessed prescription painkillers.

Leaf pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of felony burglary and drug possession during a hearing in Cascade County District Court.

The plea agreement recommends that Leaf serve nine months in a drug treatment program followed by a five-year suspended sentence. District Judge Kenneth Neill is not bound by the agreement when he sentences Leaf on June 19.

Leaf was arrested twice within two days in his hometown this spring after a monthlong investigation that began with a tip that the former San Diego Chargers quarterback and Washington State standout was receiving suspicious packages at the post office.

