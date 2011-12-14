Leader of the Pack: Skill players pick Rodgers' best throws

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers' 2011 season has been a series of 'Wows.' He's on pace to break single-season records for passer rating, completion percentage and passing yards, and is within reach of the touchdown pass record, as well.
But is there a moment that stands out in a year full of them for the 28-year-old field general? We turned it over to Green Bay skill players to try and figure it out, and had each select his favorite Rodgers throw from this campaign.
WR Greg Jennings
The score:Packers 38, Chargers 24
The situation:First-and-10, Green Bay 32
The play: 64 yards to Jordy Nelson
In Jennings' words:"For you guys, it's like, 'Whoa.' For us now, it's standard. This is what we're used to being around. This is what we're used to seeing. So it's not so much a 'Wow', it's like, 'Dude, that was good,' because you expect it. … (But) I would probably say the throw he made in San Diego, to Jordy, sprinting off to his right, off his back foot, 50 in the air. It was between 40 and 60 in the air, it wasn't pinpoint accurate, but it was close, rolling out, pressure, back foot throwing. That was pretty impressive on the run."
WR Jordy Nelson
The score:Packers 38, Chargers 24
The situation: First-and-10, Green Bay 32
The play: 64 yards to Jordy Nelson
In Nelson's words: "The one he threw to me at San Diego, second half, on a deep ball. Rolled out, max protection, and the guy got free, and he chucked it 60, 70 yards, but on the run, he wasn't able to set his feet, because the pressure was coming. That was pretty impressive, that he was able to get it out that far, on the move, it showed his arm strength. During the game, I wasn't surprised, because I didn't see the pressure, I just saw him. And he got it out there like he does any other time. Then, everyone was saying, that was good, he wasn't able to set his feet. And then I watched on film. Pretty good."
WR James Jones
The score:Packers 35, Broncos 17
The situation: First-and-10, Denver 16
The play: 16-yard touchdown to James Jones
In Jones' words: "There was just no room. Any other place that ball would've been, it would've been incomplete. And that one spot is the only spot he could put it in. And he zung it in there behind the defender, right when I broke behind the defender. Any other place, and it's incomplete. It's kinda like, 'Dang, I was lucky.' But he made the throw."
TE Jermichael Finley
The score:Packers 28, Giants 27
The situation: Second-and-10, Giants 31
The play: 21 yards to Jordy Nelson
In Finley's words: "I would say the throw to Jordy, when he spun and caught it. Aaron had to place it right. That was ridiculous, man. He makes tons of them. You lose track of them, to tell you the truth."
RB James Starks
The score:Packers 20, Vikings 17
The situation: Second-and-goal, Vikings 2
The play: 2-yard touchdown to Jermichael Finley
In Starks' words: "The Jermichael touchdown pass was pretty good, against the Vikings. It was a play-action, something broke down, and he saw Jermichael coming across, and threw it between two defenders. That'd be one of the throws that was like, 'Damn, they should've picked that off.' But they didn't because he had a little too much oomph on the ball, little zing."