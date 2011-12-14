Leader of the Pack: Skill players pick Rodgers' best throws

The score:Packers 38, Chargers 24

The situation: First-and-10, Green Bay 32

The play: 64 yards to Jordy Nelson

In Nelson's words: "The one he threw to me at San Diego, second half, on a deep ball. Rolled out, max protection, and the guy got free, and he chucked it 60, 70 yards, but on the run, he wasn't able to set his feet, because the pressure was coming. That was pretty impressive, that he was able to get it out that far, on the move, it showed his arm strength. During the game, I wasn't surprised, because I didn't see the pressure, I just saw him. And he got it out there like he does any other time. Then, everyone was saying, that was good, he wasn't able to set his feet. And then I watched on film. Pretty good."