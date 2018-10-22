Le'Veon Bell won't report to Steelers facility this week

"In our locker room we are not even worried about it," defensive lineman Cam Heyward said Monday. "It's unfair for me to even talk about him and he will have to answer his own questions when he wants to but we are not talking about it right now. We've got Cleveland Browns football and if he joins along the way so be it. It's not fair to everybody in this locker room and Le'Veon himself for us to keep talking about it."