Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell won't play in Jets' preseason opener

Published: Aug 08, 2019 at 10:48 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Le'Veon Bell's on-field debut with the New York Jets will have to wait.

The Jets announced they are holding the All-Pro running back out of their preseason opener against the cross-stadium New York Giants on Thursday night, broadcast on NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET.

New York had been hesitant to let on whether Bell would play against Big Blue. Jets coach Adam Gase said Tuesday, "It's a fine line with Le'Veon. He hasn't played in a year. At the same time, when's the right time? Is it this game? Is it the next one? Is it the next one [after that]? Do we just not play him this preseason? Do we go through the whole time and just give him [practice] reps? All those questions, those are what we keep talking about."

Bell has not played in an NFL game -- preseason, regular season or postseason -- in 571 days, since the Pittsburgh Steelers' postseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 14, 2018. New York signed him to a four-year deal in free agency after Bell sat out the entire 2018 season, his last in Pittsburgh.

His first appearance could come next week when Gang Green travels to Atlanta on Aug. 15.

Also not playing for the Jets are running back Bilal Powell, center Ryan Kalil, safety Marcus Maye and defensive linemen Steve McLendon and Leonard Williams.

On the Giants' sideline, quarterback Eli Manning will start and play one series before Daniel Jones takes over, while running back Saquon Barkley will not play, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported.

Catch the New York Jets and New York Giants preseason tilt Thursday, live on NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

news

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

news

Top QB recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, commits to Texas

The most sought-after quarterback recruit of a generation has made a decision. Arch Manning, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has committed to the University of Texas.

news

Brig Owens, former Washington defensive back, dies at 79

Brig Owens, a member of Washington's Super Bowl VII team and one of the franchise's most prolific interceptors, died Wednesday at the age of 79, the Commanders said in a statement.

news

Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal

The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday. As with all first-round contracts, the rookie's four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

news

WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels like Falcons are playoff team: 'We can shock a lot of people'

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are a rebuilding squad following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. However, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the team has what it takes to "shock a lot of people" and reach the playoffs.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still hoping to reduce his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, saying that he is a "naturopathic kind of person" and was shocked by the test results.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander helping prepare rookie WR Christian Watson: 'Iron sharpens iron'

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is taking it upon himself to help grow Green Bay's young wide receiving corps following the offseason loss of Davante Adams.

news

NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the loss of Tony Siragusa following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death.

news

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion with Ravens and former sideline analyst, dies at 55

Tony Siragusa, the nose tackle who played 12 NFL seasons with Indianapolis and Baltimore from 1990-2001, died Wednesday at the age of 55.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 22

The Buccaneers are changing boots in 2022. Tampa Bay is releasing veteran punter Bradley Pinion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Patriots announce return of red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022 season

One of the great throwback uniforms in NFL history is returning in 2022. The New England Patriots are reviving their red throwback uniforms, the team announced Wednesday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW