Le'Veon Bell wins Greatness on the Road award for Bills romp

Published: Feb 06, 2017 at 04:34 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell may have missed out on his first Super Bowl appearance, but he didn't leave Houston empty-handed this weekend.

At Saturday's NFL Honors, Bell received Courtyard's Greatness on the Road Award for his epic performance in the snow against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 14 victory.

Galloping through the hostile, freezing Western New York weather, Bell ran for a franchise-record and career-best 236 yards and three touchdowns in Pittsburgh's 27-20 win. The patient tailback added 62 receiving yards, upping his total yards from scrimmage on the afternoon to 298.

The Steelers went back to Bell's well again and again in the harsh environs. The back earned touches on 42 on Pittsburgh's 73 plays, a career-high for Bell.

It was a sign of things to come for Pittsburgh's evolving offense. Once heavily relying on Ben Roethlisberger's arm to move the ball, the Steelers' attack was in the midst of refocusing its strategy when Bell broke for his big game. In Pittsburgh's final nine games, Bell went over 100 yards on the ground seven times.

The back's ballet in Buffalo was the apex of that run.

Courtyard's Greatness on the Road Award is given to the player who demonstrates the best performance in a road game during the regular season. NFL Media analysts selected Bell's Week 14 play as the pinnacle of "Greatness On The Road."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

