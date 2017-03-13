Le'Veon Bell undergoes surgery for core muscle injury

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Pittsburgh Steelers' running back had surgery Monday to fix a core muscle injury, according to a source informed of the procedure. The normal timeline for recovery is approximately six weeks.
Bell posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown on Snapchat earlier in the day, with little other context, via BehindTheSteelCurtain.com.
Bell missed most of the Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots due to a groin injury. Bell told NFL Network during Super Bowl week that he had been dealing with the injury before the AFC Championship game. The NFL is investigating Bell not being listed on the team's injury report during the playoffs. The investigation remains open, an NFL spokesman confirmed to NFL.com.
The Steelers placed the franchise tag on the dual-threat running back this offseason. The sides have until July 15 to hammer out a multi-year deal, or Bell will play on the $12 million-plus tag.
The timeframe for Bell's recovery should make him available for organized team activities and training camp, and allow the Steelers time to ensure he's fully rehabbed before the deadline for a long-term solution hits.