Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley among young backs to build around

Bell went on injured reserve with a torn MCL in early November -- but he's still the most complete back in the NFL going forward, regardless of age criteria. With power and speed, he can play with the bruising style the Steelers are known for, but he's even more effective as a pass catcher out of the backfield. When healthy, the third-year pro is a 1,300 yard-1,500-yard runner who can also give you 70-80 receptions a year. He also sets up blocks as well as anyone I've seen. Of course, he certainly benefits from all the talent around him in a loaded offense, but presuming he recovers from his injury without incident, the former second-round pick belongs at the top of this list.