Le'Veon Bell still waiting for suspension appeal hearing

Published: Jul 25, 2015 at 09:50 AM

Le'Veon Bell reported to Steelers camp on Saturday with a dark cloud over his head in the form of a three-game suspension.

The star running back, who is fighting the suspension, told reporters he's yet to receive a hearing date for the appeal.

"When I get the call I will make sure I report it and let everybody know. But I'm not sure right now," the running back said.

Bell received 15 months probation in February following an arrest for marijuana possession and DUI in August 2014. Former teammate LeGarrette Blount, who was the passenger in Bell's car, received a one-game suspension.

"I want to make sure I do everything in my power to be a better teammate and player," Bell said at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Penn. "Whatever the consequence is, I'll take it. ... You have to take the good with the bad."

Bell was one of the NFL's breakout stars of 2014, finishing second in the league in rushing yards (1,361) and receptions by a running back (83), to go with 11 total touchdowns. He was forced to sit out the team's playoff loss to the Ravens with a knee injury.

Bell anticipates less camp work with the first team if his suspension holds.

"I might get a little lighter load," he said. "As fresh as I can be in the games, the better."

The Steelers open the season on Sept. 10 against the defending champion Patriots. Bell is in line to miss subsequent games against the 49ers and Rams.

In other Steelers news, the team announced that five players will start camp on the PUP list. The group includes offensive tackle Mike Adams (back), quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (shoulder), cornerback Senquez Golson (shoulder), linebacker Shawn Lemon (Achilles) and center Maurkice Pouncey (foot).

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Adams underwent a back procedure on July 20 and will miss four weeks. Pouncey is day-to-day with a foot sprain. Gradkowski is battling a tired arm.

