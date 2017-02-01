Le'Veon Bell still determining need for groin surgery

"When we are at full-go I think we're a very tough team to beat. I don't think too many teams can beat us on our good days," he said. "Both times we played the Patriots we weren't at full strength. We didn't have Ben (Roethlisberger) the first time. Second game, I played, you know, six, seven plays...but (the Patriots) did it this year, you got to give credit to them."