Le'Veon Bell: Steelers knew I'd be late to walkthrough

ORLANDO -- Le'Veon Bell said his coaches knew he would be late to the Pittsburgh Steelers' walkthrough prior to the AFC Divisional Round tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday, the running back addressed a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that he skipped all but the final five minutes of walkthrough and showed up later on game day than coach Mike Tomlin requires.

"I have personal reasons. Obviously, Coach T and everybody knew," Bell said. "So whoever made the report just was making the report trying to make me kinda look bad to the public or whatever. Obviously, I called my coaches, and the coaches and everybody knew what was going on in my life at that moment. And I showed up when I did, and I came to work. So that's the biggest thing for me."

Bell earned 155 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 25 touches in the 45-42 loss to the Jaguars.

Bell also discussed his contract situation on Wednesday. The Pro Bowl back said he believes sides are closer to a long-term deal than they were last offseason.

