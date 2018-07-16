Le'Veon Bell, Steelers aren't optimistic about new deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers and star running back Le'Veon Bell almost had a long-term solution at last year's deadline before Bell declined. Could the same situation play out Monday? Not likely. Bell and the Steelers are still talking, but a deal before the deadline remains a long shot, Rapoport reported. Bell is set to make $14.5 million if he plays on the tag. Rapoport reported any deal would come in around that number annually. With the rest of the running back market sitting nearly $6 million below that number, can sides find a common figure? Rapoport notes that despite negotiating all weekend, both parties aren't optimistic a deal will get done, with guarantees being the sticking point. Historically, Pittsburgh doesn't give guarantees beyond the second or third season. Will one side back down ahead of today's deadline or will the questions swirling around Bell's future continue? Bell has not signed his tender and could choose to skip training camp workouts, as he did last season.