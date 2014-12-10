Le'Veon Bell's latest big day good for weekly honors

In a convincing win over the Bengalson Sunday, there was no player more punishing than Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell is emerging as the leader of next-generation running backs who should be giving defenses fits for years to come.
Against Cincinnati, Bell amassed 235 yards from scrimmage, including 185 on the ground. He scored three total touchdowns and earned this week's AFC offensive player of the week award, edging the likes of Oakland's Derek Carr, Denver's C.J. Anderson and New England's Julian Edelman.
Over in the NFC, there was no question that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was taking home the hardware this week. Newton's final line included 226 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus an additional score on the ground. It was the fourth time in his career that he's registered more than 200 passing yards and 80 rushing yards in the same game. No other quarterback has done it more than twice.
Here is a look at the rest of this week's award winners:
AFC
Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil finished off Baltimore's win over Miami with four tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Patriots punter Ryan Allen booted five kicks for a total of 247 yards and landed four inside the 20 in a win over San Diego.
NFC
Giants rookie linebacker Devon Kennard had two sacks, six tackles and forced a fumble in a blowout win over the Titans.
Rams wide receiver and punt returner Tavon Austin had a 78-yard touchdown return among his 143 total punt return yards in a 24-0 win against Washington. Three of Austin's returns went for more than 25 yards.
