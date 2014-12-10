Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell's latest big day good for weekly honors

Published: Dec 10, 2014 at 01:22 AM

In a convincing win over the Bengalson Sunday, there was no player more punishing than Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell is emerging as the leader of next-generation running backs who should be giving defenses fits for years to come.

Against Cincinnati, Bell amassed 235 yards from scrimmage, including 185 on the ground. He scored three total touchdowns and earned this week's AFC offensive player of the week award, edging the likes of Oakland's Derek Carr, Denver's C.J. Anderson and New England's Julian Edelman.

Over in the NFC, there was no question that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was taking home the hardware this week. Newton's final line included 226 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus an additional score on the ground. It was the fourth time in his career that he's registered more than 200 passing yards and 80 rushing yards in the same game. No other quarterback has done it more than twice.

Here is a look at the rest of this week's award winners:

AFC

Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil finished off Baltimore's win over Miami with four tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Patriots punter Ryan Allen booted five kicks for a total of 247 yards and landed four inside the 20 in a win over San Diego.

NFC

Giants rookie linebacker Devon Kennard had two sacks, six tackles and forced a fumble in a blowout win over the Titans.

Rams wide receiver and punt returner Tavon Austin had a 78-yard touchdown return among his 143 total punt return yards in a 24-0 win against Washington. Three of Austin's returns went for more than 25 yards.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave both expected to play vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) are expected to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Chargers activate Joey Bosa (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers activated pass rusher Joey Bosa, who has been out since Week 3 due to a groin injury, ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

news

NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFL Players Association is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones fined for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined $13,367 for his low hit on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the Pats' Week 16 loss on Saturday.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

NFL, NFLPA: No violations of concussion protocol with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16 game vs. Packers

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that their review into the application of concussion protocols involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week established "that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day" and no violations of the concussion protocol were found.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jalen Hurts doubtful to play in Week 17 game vs. Saints; Eagles optimistic QB will return soon

Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday, but sources told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero the Eagles QB made significant strides in returning to practice during the week from his right shoulder sprain, and the team is confident he'll return in the short term.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

news

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family following emergency helicopter water landing

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert was part of a rescue effort that pulled four people from the Hillsborough Bay (Florida) waters following an emergency helicopter landing on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Pivotal Week 17 game vs. Jets not about revenge

Geno Smith could dash the New York Jets' postseason dreams by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a road win over his former club. But the quarterback insists Sunday's bout isn't about revenge.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE