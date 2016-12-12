Le'Veon Bell rolls through snow to monstrous performance

Another week has come and almost gone, and the road teams have something to hang on their collective mantles, right above their stockings and wedged between framed photos of an awkward Eli Manning face, Antonio Brown's most memorable touchdown celebrations and shots of Bill Belichick's sideline attire, arranged like your favorite seasonal catalog. Want to buy Belichick's winter hat, cut from the oppressive clutches of elastic? Mail in the order form and a check, and you can pair it with your long-sleeved hoodie cut into a short-sleeved hoodie for the deal of the century at just $29.99 plus shipping.