Le'Veon Bell returns to Steelers practice after re-injuring knee

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 02:10 PM

LATROBE, Pa. -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Le'Veon Bell said Friday the left knee injury he aggravated during practice one day earlier isn't believed to be serious.

"It's not too bad, nothing too major," said Bell, who added there was no ligament tear. "I don't know the length or period of time, but it's not as bad as everybody thinks it is."

The second-round draft pick from Michigan State proved it by dressing in full pads and practicing in a limited capacity, participating in non-contact work with the other running backs. He sat out all team drills.

"He's got a clean bill of health, so it's time to get back out here and start the process of readying himself for the game like all other healthy men," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Bell's status for the Steelers' second preseason game Monday night at Washington remains uncertain, but the rookie hopes to see action.

"I'm going to try my best," Bell said. "I can't make any promises, but we're going to see."

The ill-timed injury took place one day after Tomlin listed Bell and Isaac Redman as co-starters on the depth chart. Redman also left Thursday's practice early with a stinger, but like Bell, also saw limited work Friday.

Bell earned his spot alongside Redman atop the depth chart with an impressive training camp, displaying the patience, speed and physical ability to run within the Steelers' new outside-zone blocking scheme, and pass protect for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers drafted Bell in the second round after parting ways with 2008 first-round pick Rashard Mendenhall in the offseason. Bell was brought in, not just to compete with Redman, Jonathan Dwyer and Baron Batch but also to help boost last year's 26th-ranked rushing attack.

Bell still is likely to have that opportunity when he returns.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns in league's enhanced COVID-19 protocols, meetings virtual Tuesday

The Browns are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of Saturday's game against the Raiders. The team announced Tuesday it entered the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols. Meetings will be held virtually. In addition, all tiered personnel are required to mask while indoors.
news

Raiders' Allegiant Stadium expected host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas is set to be named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Next Woman Up: Megan McLaughlin, Director of Football Information of the Baltimore Ravens

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Baltimore Ravens' Megan McLaughlin takes us inside the week leading up to Baltimore's Wednesday afternoon game in 2020, how she helps players and coaches prepare for game day and more.
news

Jerry Jones: 'Fair' to say Dak Prescott is in a slump but Cowboys QB will 'figure it out'

The Cowboys offense has struggled in recent weeks, with Dak Prescott's woes taking center stage. On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation at-hand.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW