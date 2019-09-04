Le'Veon Bell ready for Jets debut: 'Don't hold back'

There's no telling who will garner much of the load in Gang Green's opener. In addition to returning skill position players Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, New York added Bell, Ty Montgomery, Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and a couple tight ends this offseason. Darnold was partial to Montgomery in the preseason -- the ex-Packers RB had 22 touches for 93 yards and two scores in three preseason games -- but with Bell in the lineup, the high-priced back could be the QB's go-to option.