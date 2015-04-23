Le'Veon Bell: Knee 'getting close to 100 percent'

When Pittsburgh Steelers All Pro running back Le'Veon Bellhyperextended his right knee in late December, the expectation was that he would be fully recovered in a few weeks.
For that reason, it came as a surprise when Bell acknowledged Thursday, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that his knee is "getting close to 100 percent."
This latest update comes nearly three full months after the last time he said his knee was almost back to full health.
The disconnect suggests Bell's knee suffered more damage than originally believed, when the Steelers were "leaving the light on" for their star running back to play in the Wild Card matchup versus the Ravens.
If it's truly only a matter of weeks before Bell's knee is as good as new, the 2014 breakout star should be a full participant in offseason practices.
