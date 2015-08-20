Le'Veon Bell: I'm a lot quicker and more explosive now

Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell became the NFL's best dual-threat running back last season, putting up 1,361 yards rushing (second in the league) and 854 yards receiving (top at his position).

Despite those numbers, the Pittsburgh Steelers' third-year back believes he left a lot of yards on the field last season and is prepared to make an even bigger leap forward in 2015.

"A lot of people talk about the season I had last year. They call it a breakout season, but I don't look at it like that," Bell told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "I look at it as me just getting started. ... I still feel like I can do a lot of things better. Last year wasn't even close to me being my best."

Bell said he feels leaner and quicker after shedding four pounds. Watching film of himself last season and this training camp, he can see the difference.

"I watch myself now and I look at last year like I wasn't really quick," Bell said. "Feels like it was (slow motion). I'm a lot quicker, a lot more explosive now."

A more explosive Bell would be dangerous for Steelers opponents who also have a stacked receiving corps to deal with. Last season Bell displayed patience through the whole and burst through it. Added quickness could turn five-yard gains into eight-to-10-yard runs this season.

There is that pesky business of the two-game suspension to start the season that could damage his season-long numbers, but his per-game efficiency could increase.

It was evident in the playoff loss last season how vital Bell is to the Steelers' offense in terms of production and creating mismatches.

As for those Fantasy football fans worried about that two-game suspension or his production, Bell has a message:

"I've got a sense of feeling that people pretty much know what they are going to get out of me -- a lot of rushing yards, a lot of receiving yards, touchdowns too," Bell said. "(Fantasy fans) just are going off what I did last year. This year, I'm a lot more confident I'll be putting up better numbers than I did last year rushing wise. With our line, they are opening a lot more holes for me. They'll be doing a lot more receiving things with me. For sure (more receiving packages). The things I do now in camp compared to last year is night and day. They look at me as an extended receiver."

