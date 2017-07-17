Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell doesn't land long-term Steelers contract

Published: Jul 17, 2017 at 09:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The deadline for Le'Veon Bell to sign a long-term deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers has come and gone.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to agree to terms on a long-term contract with Le'Veon Bell prior to today's deadline," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "Le'Veon is scheduled to play this year under the exclusive franchise tag designation. We will resume our efforts to address his contract situation following the 2017 season."

With the 4 p.m. ET deadline passing, Bell will play 2017 under the $12.1 million franchise tag. He will be a free agent in 2018, unless the Steelers again wield the franchise tag.

Bell has not yet signed his franchise tender. Until he signs the tender, the running back is not obligated to attend training camp, which opens on July 27. Bell, who is coming off surgery but appears healthy, could sit out the beginning of camp. The running back took to Twitter to spell out his goals for the upcoming season:

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Steelers and Bell couldn't get a deal done despite intense negotiations up to the deadline. The Steelers' offer to Bell averaged more than $12 million per year, with $30 million over the first two years, two people informed of the decision told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

One issue with the deal, per Rapoport, was the amount of guaranteed money. The Steelers historically structure deals with little guaranteed beyond the first year. The issue appears to have stalled the process.

Bell's one-year, $12.1 million tag figure for 2017 puts him atop the running back market. It is four million more than the average per-year number in LeSean McCoy's five-year, $40 million deal.

Bell's contract situation isn't as simple as making him the highest-paid running back. The 25-year-old rusher is the best dual-threat back in the NFL. Bell wants to be compensated not just for running the ball, but also paid in line with his pass-catching ability.

Speaking on NFL Network, Rapoport expounded on what Bell was looking for in a long-term deal.

"But he's not trying to break any ground, because he's already broken it," Rapoport said of the running back market. "It kind of makes the situation weird, and it kind of helps you understand why the Steelers paying just a little bit more than the franchise tag might be is something they feel comfortable with. But for Bell, he's such a good receiver out of the backfield and in the slot, that maybe he feels like he deserves more than any running back."

From the Steelers' perspective, Bell's past issues with suspension and injuries played a role in how much guaranteed money they were willing to sink into the dual-threat.

With the sides unable to work on a new long-term deal until after the season, Bell's future in Pittsburgh will remain murky into 2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

The Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three other players on the PUP list to start training camp, along with three other players.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray following contract extension: 'This is where I want to be'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the second-highest paid player in the NFL on Thursday. On Friday, he discussed his new contract and his hopes for his future in Arizona.

news

Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards among six Ravens placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Six Ravens – left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and safety Ar'Darius Washington -- were placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid unsure if OT Orlando Brown will report to training camp

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Friday he wasn't sure if left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger laments missed opportunities in final years of career, hopes for place in Canton

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, looking back on his career, believes the game changed from team-first to me-first, that it was "mostly" general manager Kevin Colbert who wanted to move on at QB, and that he's done enough to head to the Hall of Fame.

news

Eagles reveal alternate black helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. Philly showed off their new black helmets on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

The Browns announced they've placed third-round pick WR David Bell on the active/PUP list, but also assigned fourth-round pick DT Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

news

Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Bengals officially revealed their new alternate white helmet on Friday via their Twitter account.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: There are 'a lot of targets to go around' with Tyreek Hill gone

The main holdover from last year's Chiefs receiver group, Mecole Hardman, told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday that he expects Patrick Mahomes to give every receiver a chance to shine.

news

Jets to wear black alternate helmets in three games during 2022 season

The New York Jets joined the alternate helmets party this offseason. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson announced Friday the Jets would wear a "Stealth Black Helmet" for three games in 2022.

news

Jets' Bryce Hall embraces competition for starting cornerback job

The Jets spent the offseason upgrading the CB room, adding free agent D.J. Reed and drafting Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4. The moves thrust incumbent Bryce Hall into a spot to battle for a starting job this training camp.

news

Najee Harris: 'I'll get 500' carries if it helps Steelers win

Joining the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, Steelers running back Najee Harris made it clear he's open to whatever workload the team needs to win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW