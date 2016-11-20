Le'Veon Bell does it all for fantasy owners in Week 11

*Welcome to "Committee Meetings," the running back portion of our weekly Targets/Touches column! Every Monday we'll recap the week that was among running backs and preview the outlook for the upcoming slate. *
With Week 11 nearly in the books, it's time to dive into some backfield breakdowns. We saw some familiar names among the top running back performers including David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell while guys like Rashad Jennings and C.J. Prosise surprisingly made their way into the top 10 for the week. Some of the bigger disappointments of the week include Isaiah Crowell and Jeremy Hill, and below we'll try to figure out how to value these running backs going forward. That's enough small talk for now ... more on those backs and every other team's backfield below.
Note: The Opportunity Report is a living document and will be updated with the results of every game until after the Monday night game concludes. If you're looking for backfield touches data on a team and they aren't here yet, check back later.
Arizona Cardinals
In the wise words of Marcas Grant: David Johnson, no matter what. Against the Vikings on Sunday he scored twice and gained 160 total yards which was good enough to rank him as the RB1 for Week 11 (28 fantasy points) heading into the Sunday night game. He led Arizona with 11 targets and had six plays that went for double-digit yards. Johnson has a cake matchup against the Falcons next week, but you don't need me to tell you to simply leave him in your starting lineup and forget about it.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens running backs both started hot out of the gate. Two of Terrance West's first three carries went for 16 and 18 yards and included a touchdown. Kenneth Dixon ripped off a 20-yard scamper too. But after that, it was basically crickets. In an odd development, West and Dixon combined for just two total touches in the second half against Dallas. So much for the Sunday morning report that Dixon would be more involved. At least West got the touchdown, but the lack of volume is nothing but frustrating for fantasy owners who were seeking more from this backfield. Hopefully, they can get back on track with a home matchup against the Bengals next week.
Buffalo Bills
If you started LeSean McCoy on Sunday, at least he scored on one of his seven touches before he left the game with a thumb injury. McCoy was poised to have a big day against a soft Bengals defense but he went out in the second quarter and never returned. The early word is that he should be just fine for next week's game against the Jaguars. But McCoy's absence opened the door for Mike Gillislee to rack up some carries, 14 to be exact, which he converted into 72 yards. At this point in the fantasy season, it's a reminder just how important it is to handcuff your studs. If you own McCoy and Gillislee is available, he's a must-add.
Carolina Panthers
Fortunately, Jonathan Stewart managed to find the end zone on Thursday night saving face for his fantasy owners who started him in what was a favorable on-paper matchup. The yardage wasn't there and it really hasn't been over the last three games for Stewart. He's still the clear feature back and will remain a low-end RB2 next week when the Panthers head to Oakland.
Chicago Bears
Following some drama earlier this week surrounding Jordan Howard's health, he looked just fine running the ball against the Giants on Sunday. Howard had some big plays including a 27-yard rush and a 22-yard reception which helped boost his yardage totals for the day. Good thing too, since Jeremy Langford came in to vulture a goal-line touchdown after Howard got the Bears in scoring position with one of those long plays. Thanks, John Fox. Still, it's encouraging that Howard played on 71 percent of the snaps compared to Langford's 29 percent, proving that Howard has retained his role as the primary back. He'll be an RB2 next week against the Titans in Chicago, where the Bears play much better than they do on the road.
Cincinnati Bengals
Andy Dalton scored a rushing touchdown on Sunday, leaving Jeremy Hill owners frustrated. Hill did Hill things, with just 3.9 yards per carry on his 16 attempts. Giovani Bernard wasn't much better with just 21 yards on his seven attempts, but as a PPR back he added five catches for 40 yards, which is decent as a flex play. Bernard out-snapped Hill too, by a count of 38-29, but suffered a torn ACL and is done for the season. The Bengals offense, which has been struggling this year, lost A.J. Green with a hamstring injury which will likely affect the team's overall production going forward and does not bode well for the outlook of either running back. Even with increased volume with Bernard out, Hill will be tough to trust against the Ravens next week.
Cleveland Browns
If you had any stock in the Browns backfield, well, shame on you. Even with Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward out, Cleveland couldn't get anything going on the ground. Isaiah Crowell continues to be neglected, while Duke Johnson posted his typical line with just a handful of touches. Neither will be ideal plays next week when the Browns play the Giants.
Dallas Cowboys
Heading into this game, Ezekiel Elliott faced an uphill climb against the league's top run defense in the Ravens who were allowing fewer than 65 rushing yards to running backs per game, and just three rushing touchdowns to the position. Zeke didn't score, but he did enough for fantasy owners to not be upset about his performance. The fact that he gained 127 total yards against Baltimore's defense is a testament to his extreme talent as a pro running back and solidifies his status as an elite fantasy option. He'll look to keep rolling on Thanksgiving when Dallas welcomes the Redskins to town.
Detroit Lions
As a team, the Lions totaled 14 yards rushing in this game. Oof. But if you started Theo Riddick, he did some damage as a pass-catcher. He led the Lions with eight receptions and his 70 yards through the air tied him with Eric Ebron for the team-high. Riddick fell inches short of the goal line late in the game too, but it was Ebron who ended up scoring a rushing touchdown on the next play from one yard out. Cool, thanks Lions! Anyway, Riddick's floor remains safe on a weekly basis thanks to his pass-catching ability, but he continues to disappoint as a runner. He'll still be a solid flex play on Thanksgiving against a Vikings defense that has been struggling lately.
Green Bay Packers
James Starks didn't see a ton of volume on Sunday night but he made the most of his chances and found the end zone for the second-straight game with a receiving touchdown. He looked like he had his legs back a bit compared to Week 10, which is a positive sign going forward. He's probably not going to have week-winning outings with the Packers struggling through the season, but he'll be a viable weekly flex play at worst, and his pass-catching ability will help keep him on the field on throwing downs, boosting his floor a bit.
Indianapolis Colts
Another 22 touches for Frank Gore, and another top-10 fantasy performance. He didn't score a touchdown but his 121 yards were just fine for any fantasy owner who started him. For some reason, the Colts took Gore off the field early in the game in a goal-line situation and Robert Turbin vultured a touchdown on one of his two carries. Still, Gore played 74 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps and has been and will continue to be a solid upside flex play as long as he can stay on the field.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Ivory finished Sunday as the Jaguars' leading receiver with his six receptions for 75 yards. He got more work than we're used to seeing from him because T.J. Yeldon left with an ankle injury. If Yeldon has to miss any time going forward, Ivory could be a volume upside flex play down the stretch for fantasy teams in need of an extra running back. Denard Robinson saw a few snaps too, and can be considered a handcuff to Ivory if Yeldon is indeed out for any extended period. Ivory was not very effective as a runner with just 39 yards on 17 attempts, and keep in mind that he has yet to put up a double-digit fantasy outing in standard scoring all season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Spencer Ware's Week 11 line wasn't anything to write home about, but the dude was trucking defenders and running hard all game. He's the unquestioned feature back now that he's healthy again and played 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Ware, who can be a threat as a pass-catcher too, only had two receptions for 16 yards on Sunday. Charcandrick West hauled in all three of his targets for 42 yards but isn't a legitimate threat to Ware's workload. Ware will have sneaky upside next week when the Chiefs face a Denver defense that has struggled to stop the run this season.
Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley reached the end zone on Sunday for the first time since Week 5. Not surprisingly though, he was inefficient as a runner averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, a line that was boosted by a 24-yard run in the first quarter. He didn't have a single catch on the day in Jared Goff's first start. The volume has returned at least, as Gurley has logged 22 and 20 total touches in each of his last two outings. The Rams head to New Orleans next week, which is a good matchup on paper for the second-year back. He'll be an upside flex play in that game.
Miami Dolphins
Jay Ajayi is a good running back. The Miami offense is not a good offense. And that's why he has struggled to produce in recent weeks, despite a win over the Rams. Sunday was his second-straight game without a trip to the end zone and fewer than 100 total yards. He had just 12 total yards in the second half, nine of which were receiving yards. He's still the clear-cut leader of the Dolphins' backfield though, and next week he has a dream matchup against the 49ers where he could bounce back. After Week 12, he faces an uphill battle in terms of matchups through the fantasy playoffs, so if you can, think about trading him away before it's too late.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings backfield was as uninspiring as it has been all season. Of course Matt Asiata scored on one of his five touches. Of course, because that's what he does. Jerick McKinnon was the volume play with his 16 carries but averaged just 2.8 yards per carry against a tough Arizona front. The Vikings have a short week as they face the Lions on Thanksgiving. McKinnon will again be the upside play given his volume, but Asiata will be the goal-line vulture. Flip a coin, say a prayer, and enjoy your turkey.
New England Patriots
The Patriots running backs gained 236 total yards on Sunday against the 49ers, shocking absolutely no one. LeGarrette Blount led the way as he has all season with 124 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Dion Lewis finally returned after two knee surgeries in the last year and posted respectable numbers for his first game back, but if you started him as a fantasy back you probably came away disappointed, especially since James White, who's role was supposed to diminish, scored and totaled 63 yards. With one game under his belt, Lewis could be a bigger factor as a pass-catcher in Week 12 against a Jets defense that has done well to stop the run this year.
New Orleans Saints
Heading into this week, the Saints running backs were not ideal plays against a stout Carolina run defense. But Tim Hightower ended up having a big game yardage-wise, thanks in part to Mark Ingram leaving the game with a head injury. Hightower should continue to be valuable down the stretch as an RB2 while Ingram's value from game-to-game remains questionable. The Saints are at home against the Rams in Week 12.
New York Giants
Rashad Jennings posted a season-high 21 carries on Sunday against the Bears. His volume has been increasing over the last five weeks, as it seems the Giants are done with the Paul Perkins as a feature back experiment. Jennings' 129 total yards and a touchdown provided fantasy owners with 18.9 standard fantasy points and ranked him as fantasy's RB3 late on Sunday afternoon. It looks like the Giants are committed to Jennings as their feature back and if that's the case, he should have no issues putting up another big game next week in Cleveland.
Philadelphia Eagles
This week was not kind to running backs in terms of injuries. The Eagles lost both Ryan Mathews (knee) and Darren Sproles (ribs) early in this game, both in the second quarter. Mathews' injury was reported as an MCL sprain which will likely sideline him for a few weeks, pending an MRI. With their top two runners out, the Eagles leaned on rookie Wendell Smallwood to carry the load. He'll likely be the top waiver-wire add of the week. He's played well on limited work as a rookie, and has a good matchup against the Packers at home in Week 12 where he'll bring high-end RB2 value to fantasy squads.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Le'Veon Bell simply dominated the Browns defense in this game, which came as no surprise. He also scored for the second straight game, which only padded his ridiculous yardage total. As the engine that makes the Steelers offense move, Bell will be an elite RB1 down the stretch for his fantasy owners. He gets yet another favorable matchup against the Colts on Thanksgiving.
San Francisco 49ers
Carlos Hyde seems fully back following two missed games and a lackluster return last week as he fought through a shoulder injury. His 110 total yards was his highest mark since Week 5. But despite Hyde's 22 total touches, it was Shaun Draughn who scored a receiving touchdown on one of just three touches in the game. If that's not an unfortunate case of a touchdown being vultured, I don't know what is. At least Hyde looks like he's back to playing at full health. The 49ers face the Dolphins in Week 12 where Hyde will be a volume-based RB2.
Seattle Seahawks
As predicted, C.J. Prosise started on Sunday for the Seahawks, and promptly ripped off an impressive 72-yard touchdown run on his third touch of the game. It was shaping up to be a huge fantasy day for the rookie, until he left in the second quarter with a serious shoulder injury that could cost him up to eight weeks according to initial reports. It's a huge blow for the Seattle backfield and for Prosise's fantasy owners who thought they had a league-winner on their hands. Prosise's early exit cleared a path for Thomas Rawls, who played in his first game since Week 2, to rack up 17 touches. He ran hard and violently; the same style we grew used to from Rawls last season. With Christine Michael gone and Prosise out, Rawls looks like he'll be the feature back for Seattle from here on out. He'll face the Buccaneers in Week 12 and will have RB1 upside.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Doug Martin was loaded up with a high-volume workload on Sunday but only managed 63 rushing yards on 24 carries. He made up for his lack of efficiency on the ground with 42 receiving yards boosting his fantasy totals into the double-digit range. We might have to think about downgrading Martin to a low-end flex play for Week 12 against Seattle, with eyes on two upcoming matchups against the Saints through Week 16. He's impossible to sit given his volume upside both on the ground and through the air, which is what fantasy owners must hang their hats on. And oh yeah ... fullback Alan Cross scored a touchdown so that's a thing that happened.
Tennessee Titans
Even in a game where it seemed like DeMarco Murray was struggling, which he was in the first half, he ended up posting RB1 numbers by the time the curtain fell in Indianapolis. He scored a receiving touchdown on his final touch of the first half and finished the day with 13.9 standard fantasy points, racking up another 24 total touches. Murray was on the field for a ridiculous 99 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps in the game. Poor Derrick Henry didn't see a single rush attempt. Murray will be an RB1 again next week when the Titans head into Chicago.
Washington Redskins
From the moment Rob Kelley introduced himself on Sunday Night Football as "Fat Rob" you knew he was going to have a big evening. He was set up nicely for a big game as a high-volume back with goal-line looks going up against a Packers defense that had been struggling to stop the run in recent weeks. Well, after a bit of a slow start Kelley absolutely dominated from late in the second quarter through the final whistle. His 66-yard run in the fourth quarter put a nail in the Packers' coffin, and Kelley followed it up with his third score of the game from four yards out. He's a must-start on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy writer/editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattFranchise