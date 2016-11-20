Le'Veon Bell does it all for fantasy owners in Week 11

As predicted, C.J. Prosise started on Sunday for the Seahawks, and promptly ripped off an impressive 72-yard touchdown run on his third touch of the game. It was shaping up to be a huge fantasy day for the rookie, until he left in the second quarter with a serious shoulder injury that could cost him up to eight weeks according to initial reports. It's a huge blow for the Seattle backfield and for Prosise's fantasy owners who thought they had a league-winner on their hands. Prosise's early exit cleared a path for Thomas Rawls, who played in his first game since Week 2, to rack up 17 touches. He ran hard and violently; the same style we grew used to from Rawls last season. With Christine Michael gone and Prosise out, Rawls looks like he'll be the feature back for Seattle from here on out. He'll face the Buccaneers in Week 12 and will have RB1 upside.