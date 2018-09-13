Le'Veon Bell disappointed teammates talked contract

"[Bell] said to me 'people think that I don't like Pittsburgh, I don't like James Conner, I don't like these guys,'" Jones-Drew said. "He was like yes, I was disappointed they went out and spoke about my contract, understandably so. He was like, but I still want them to do well, they're still guys that I work with and guys that I've put in this extra work with -- blood, sweat and tears like I still want them to do well.