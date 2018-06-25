Le'Veon Bell: Contract talks 'a lot closer than last year'

"Obviously, the people in the organization try to do what's best for them and I'm trying to do what's best for me," Bell added. "We're working on it. We're a lot closer than we were last year at this time. That's what I'm happy about. None of that matters if we don't get it done. Hopefully we'll try to get something done. That's what I'm looking forward to. I got confidence we'll get it done. I want to do it."