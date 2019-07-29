Le'Veon Bell apologizes to fantasy owners for 2018

For Le'Veon Bell -- and most likely for many fantasy owners -- an apology was long overdue. But the New York Jets running back has finally made amends.
Bell took to Twitter Monday to apologize to fantasy football owners who drafted him in 2018 -- a year in which he played a grand total of zero games due to a season-long contractual dispute with the Steelers, his home for the first five years of his career.
It's possible that Bell's apology may only make the most bitter fantasy owners feel even more angry but, at the very least, it should excite anybody that decides to take a chance on him this upcoming season.
According to NFL.com Fantasy, Bell finished in the top-5 among running backs in the last two seasons he played in, totaling 317.40 points (third-place finish) in 2016 and 341.60 in 2017 (second-place finish).
If you were on the fence before about taking Bell, you might want to reconsider because the man sounds like he'll be on a mission once the NFL's historic 100th campaign rolls around.
