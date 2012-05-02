LB Burfict among 14 free agents signed by Bengals

Published: May 02, 2012 at 12:42 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) - Arizona State linebacker Vontaze (VOHN'-taze) Burfict (BURR'-fikt) was among 14 college free agents signed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.

Burfict was the Pac-10 defensive freshman of the year in 2009, but his career was marred by repeated personal fouls. He also did poorly at the scouting combine, causing him to go undrafted over the weekend.

Also signed: Ben Bojicic, C, Bowling Green; Derrius Brooks, CB, Western Kentucky; Bryce Davis, LS, Central Oklahoma; Tyler Hansen, QB, Colorado; Justin Hilton, WR, Indiana State; Grant Hunter, LB, Butler; Brandon Joiner, LB, Arkansas State; Julian Miller, DE, West Virginia; Kashif Moore, WR, Connecticut; Taveon Rogers, WR, New Mexico State; Mike Ryan, OL, Connecticut; Rodney Stewart, HB, Colorado; Landon Walker, OT, Clemson.

