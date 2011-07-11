Lawyers try to set table for key labor figures as talks continue

The next date on the calendar after this week is July 19, when the principles from each party and their lawyers will be in Minnesota to update U.S. Magistrate Judge Arthur Boylan, who has overseen talks but is on vacation this week. The optimistic point of view would be that the session would be to discuss logistics in settling the litigation between the parties. The pessimistic view would have the parties engaged in another round of talks there, with preseason games coming off the schedule.