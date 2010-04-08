Lawyer says evidence will exonerate Steelers' Holmes

Published: Apr 08, 2010 at 02:05 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- An attorney for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes says he has mailed Orlando Police investigators evidence that will exonerate his client against allegations that he threw a glass at a woman in a nightclub.

Attorney Adam Swickle refused to say Thursday what the evidence was since it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Orlando Police Department spokeswoman Barbara Jones also refused to say whether detectives had received anything.

Anshonae Mills filed a lawsuit last month claiming Holmes threw a glass at her, cutting her above the eye. In the lawsuit, she said Holmes and a police officer intimidated her so she wouldn't press charges.

Mills changed her mind, and the case has been reopened by the Orlando police.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

