Lawyer: Reid sons may settle legal woes with pleas

Published: Jul 23, 2007 at 10:40 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -The two adult sons of Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid are involved in negotiations that could preclude trials on drug, assault and traffic charges.

"A plea is possible. We're preparing for trial if that is going to be necessary," defense lawyer Ross Weiss said.

Garrett Reid, 24, and Britt Reid, 22, are due in court Thursday for a status hearing in suburban Montgomery County, where they were arrested in separate traffic stops the same day in January.

One issue in the negotiations is whether the Reids would have to serve jail time, he said.

Britt Reid is accused of brandishing a handgun at another motorist during a traffic dispute. He faces a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault, drug possession and making terroristic threats.

The brothers have previously pleaded innocent.

Garrett Reid faces assault, drug possession and other misdemeanor charges. Police said he was speeding and ran a red light, causing a crash that injured a 55-year-old woman. Police said he acknowledged using heroin that day.

Weiss declined to say if the Reids have completed drug treatment programs since their arrests. In February, Weiss said that Garrett Reid was attending an out-of-state program.

The state Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case because of a potential conflict in the county prosecutor's office. Kevin Harley, a spokesman for the attorney general, was out of the office Monday and did not immediately return a phone message.

Andy Reid, who took a five-week leave of absence last winter to deal with his sons' legal problems, opens training camp with the Eagles on Friday.

