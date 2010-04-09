Lawyer: Man takes responsibility in Holmes case

A witness has taken responsibility for tossing a glass at a woman at an Orlando nightclub, according to the lawyer for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes who was first accused of attacking the woman.
An investigator tracked down the witness, who gave a sworn statement saying he threw the glass because the woman was attacking Holmes, Adam Swickle said Friday. Swickle did not identify the witness, but said it was the first person the woman's friends told police threw the glass.
"This is extortion in its purest form," Swickle said.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Holmes' legal team submitted an audio recording of the man's statement.
Anshonae Mills filed a lawsuit last month claiming Holmes threw a glass at her, cutting her above the eye. In the lawsuit, she said Holmes and a police officer intimidated her so she wouldn't press charges.
Mills changed her mind, and the case has been reopened by the Orlando police.
A phone number listed for Mills had been disconnected. Her attorney, Jacques Cooper, declined to comment.
The Orlando Police Department submitted its findings of the investigation Friday to the Osceola-Orange County State Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to file any charges against Holmes.
Orlando Police spokeswoman Sgt. Barbara Jones would not discuss details about the findings. A message left for the state attorney's office was not immediately returned.
