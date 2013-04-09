Lawrence Okoye, Cody Davis shine at Super Regional Combine

The British Olympian was the talk of the event after putting together a spectacular showing on the turf. Checking in at 6-foot-6 and 304 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms, Okoye blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds and posted impressive numbers in the vertical (35 inches) and broad jumps (10-foot-5). Those are ridiculous numbers for a guy his size, which is why scouts certainly are intrigued by his talent and potential as a developmental project. (The 21-year-old finished 12th in the discus at the 2012 London Olympic Games and is an accomplished rugby player, but he's new to the game of football.) Now, based on his positional workout, Okoye does have to make significant strides before he's ready for the pro game. He looked a little tight in his turns and transitions, and he didn't show explosive change-of-direction quickness in drills. Still, scouts will take a chance on Okoye as a late-round prospect/priority free agent based on his sheer size, strength and athleticism.