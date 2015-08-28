Lawrence gets Deacon Jones inspired nickname

The 2014 second-round pick out of Boise State hasn't had much of an opportunity to show us the "Deac" in him. After just seven regular-season games in 2014 (he fractured his foot in training camp) we were unofficially introduced to Lawrence in a playoff game against the Lions -- a mix of good and bad. Lawrence picked up a fumble and attempted to score but ended up fumbling himself, handing the ball back to Detroit. On the following drive, he executed the strip sack that locked up the game.