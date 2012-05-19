Lavonte David signs four-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published: May 19, 2012 at 12:19 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-round draft pick Lavonte David to a four-year contract.

The linebacker out of Nebraska was the 58th overall selection in the draft. He is expected to compete for a starting job on a defense that ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.

David was a highly productive player in two seasons with the Huskers, finishing his college career with 285 tackles -- fourth most in Nebraska history. As a senior, he was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation's top linebacker.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

news

Chiefs clinch seventh straight AFC West title, eighth consecutive playoff berth with OT win over Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division crown.

news

Bears' Justin Fields becomes third QB in NFL history with 1,000-yard rushing season

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history by surpassing 1,000 rush yards in a season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE