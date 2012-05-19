Lavonte David signs four-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-round draft pick Lavonte David to a four-year contract.
The linebacker out of Nebraska was the 58th overall selection in the draft. He is expected to compete for a starting job on a defense that ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.
David was a highly productive player in two seasons with the Huskers, finishing his college career with 285 tackles -- fourth most in Nebraska history. As a senior, he was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation's top linebacker.
